SMU Football has a long history of producing NFL players and that tradition continues for the 2018 NFL season. From Super Bowl champions Emmanuel Sanders and Thomas Morstead to rookies Courtland Sutton, Justin Lawler, Trey Quinn and Evan Brown, there are currently 15 Mustangs on NFL rosters.

Take a look at how each Mustang performed in Week Four.

#31 Chris Banjo | S | New Orleans Saints

Banjo recorded a tackle on a kickoff in the Saints' 33-18 win over the Giants. In all, he played on 19 special teams snaps as New Orleans improved to 3-1 on the year.

#68 Kelvin Beachum | T | New York Jets

For the fourth week in a row, Beachum played every snap at left tackle for the Jets. Beachum continues his great work off the field, raising money for food banks across the country.

#11 Cole Beasley | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Beasley caught four passes for 53 yards, all on Dallas scoring drives, in the Cowboys' 26-24 win over the Lions. Through four games, Beasley leads the Cowboys with 16 receptions, 185 yards and 12 first downs.

#67 Evan Brown | C | New York Giants

Brown was inactive for the Giants' game against New Orleans.

#92 Margus Hunt | DT | Indianapolis Colts

Hunt recorded three tackles and a sack in a tight game against Houston. He leads the Colts with five tackles for loss and four sacks through four games.

#53 Justin Lawler | LB | Los Angeles Rams

Lawler's playing time increased this week as he logged 16 special teams snaps during the Rams' 38-31 win over the Vikings on Thursday night. Los Angeles is one of just two NFL teams with a 4-0 record (Chiefs).

#61 Josh LeRibeus | G | New Orleans Saints

LeRibeus logged eight special teams snaps as the Saints beat the Giants 33-18 to move to a 3-1 record on the year.

#42 Zach Line | FB | New Orleans Saints

Line was involved in a quarter of the Saints' offensive plays, as New Orleans gained 389 yards in a 33-18 win over the Giants.

#6 Thomas Morstead | P | New Orleans Saints

With the offense moving the ball effectively, Morstead was used sparingly, but still averaged 47.5 yards on two punts in the Saints' 33-18 win over the Giants.

#17 Aldrick Robinson | WR | Minnesota Vikings

Robinson had an efficient Thursday night, turning both of the passes thrown his way into touchdowns. Midway through the first quarter, Kirk Cousins found Robinson open in the end zone for a 16-yard score. Then, later in the half Robinson got open on a crossing route and after a play action fake, Cousins again found him in the back of the end zone.

#10 Emmanuel Sanders | WR | Denver Broncos

Sanders caught five passes for 45 yards and had one rushing carry for 18 yards in a tight Monday Night Football game against Kansas City. Through four games, Sanders leads the Broncos with 24 receptions, 314 yards (78.5 per game), 77 yards after catch and 12 first downs.

#14 Courtland Sutton | WR | Denver Broncos

Sutton continued his impressive rookie campaign, catching three passes for 51 yards. A big-play threat, Sutton is averaging 17.8 yards per catch (8 receptions for 142 yards).

#49 Zach Wood | LS | New Orleans Saints

Wood was a part of another flawless kicking performance for the Saints' special teams units, providing all the long snaps. Kicker Wil Lutz made all four field goal attempts and all three PAT attempts. Fellow Mustang Thomas Morstead boomed two punts for a total of 95 yards. The Saints defeated the Giants 33-18.

#35 Taylor Reed | LB | Edmonton Eskimos

The Canadian Football League's Edmonton Eskimos signed Reed to their practice squad on Sept. 25. Reed is a six-year veteran of the CFL, compiling 315 tackles, 17 sacks, five forced fumbles and two interceptions in 69 career games. He won the Grey Cup in 2016 as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks.