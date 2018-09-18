SMU Football has a long history of producing NFL players and that tradition continues for the 2018 NFL season. From Super Bowl champions Emmanuel Sanders and Thomas Morstead to rookies Courtland Sutton, Justin Lawler, Trey Quinn and Evan Brown, there are currently 15 Mustangs on NFL rosters.

Take a look at how each Mustang performed in Week Two.

#31 Chris Banjo | S | New Orleans Saints

Banjo once again featured on New Orleans' special teams unit, playing on 17 snaps as the Saints notched a last-minute win over the Browns.

#68 Kelvin Beachum | T | New York JetsBeachum played every snap at left tackle for the Jets in a close loss to the Dolphins. New York actually outgained Miami, totaling 362 yards of total offense.

#11 Cole Beasley | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Beasley reeled in two catches for 13 yards, both on the Cowboys' touchdown drive in the fourth quarter that sealed the 20-13 win over the Giants, including a key third-down conversion. Through two games of the 2018 season, the veteran receiver leads Dallas with nine receptions and 86 yards.

#67 Evan Brown | C | New York Giants

Brown was inactive for the Giants' Sunday night game against Dallas but, with a season-ending injury to starting center Jon Halapio, could feature for New York's line in the near feature.

#92 Margus Hunt | DT | Indianapolis Colts

Hunt registered three tackles in a 21-9 win over Washington, including two tackles for loss. The defensive lineman set the tone early with a tackle on Adrian Peterson for a one-yard loss on the Redskins' first drive of the day that resulted in a punt. In the second quarter, Hunt recorded two more tackles on the same drive to deny Washington positive yardage and force another punt. Hunt leads the Colts with three tackles for loss this season.

#53 Justin Lawler | DE | Los Angeles Rams

Lawler played one defensive snap in the Rams' 34-0 blowout win over the Cardinals, providing a block on teammate Sam Shields' interception return.

#61 Josh LeRibeus | G | New Orleans Saints

LeRibeus served as a backup guard in the Saints' 21-18 win over the Browns, playing six snaps on offense and four on special teams.

#42 Zach Line | FB | New Orleans Saints

Line caught one pass for four yards in the Saints' 21-18 win over the Browns.

#6 Thomas Morstead | P | New Orleans Saints

Morstead sent four punts downfield for an average of 44.8 yards per punt, including a 56-yard kick. He also pinned two kicks inside the 20 in New Orleans' triumph over Cleveland.

#14 Trey Quinn | WR | Washington Redskins

Washington placed Quinn on injured reserve after the rookie suffered an ankle injury during week one.

#24 Horace Richardson | CB | Minnesota Vikings

Richardson remains on the Vikings' injured reserve.

#17 Aldrick Robinson | WR | Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings announced Monday that they signed free agent receiver Aldrick Robinson. He most recently played for San Francisco, where he caught 19 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns in 2017.

#10 Emmanuel Sanders | WR | Denver Broncos

Sanders had another productive day for the Broncos, catching four passes for 96 yards. Every catch that the veteran made was on a drive that ended in a Denver score as the Broncos came back to defeat the Raiders 20-19. Sanders has been by far Denver's most productive receiver, hauling in 14 receptions for 231 yards on the young season.

#14 Courtland Sutton | WR | Denver Broncos

Sutton caught one pass for nine yards in Denver's 20-19 comeback win over Oakland. The reception came at the end of the first half, and the rookie threw a lateral to fellow Mustang Emmanuel Sanders to keep the play alive.

#49 Zach Wood | LS | New Orleans Saints

Wood handled all of the snapping duties for New Orleans in their 21-18 win over Cleveland. He aided fellow Mustang Thomas Morstead in averaging 44.8 yards per punt, and kicker Will Lutz in converting an extra point and two field goals, including the game-winning 44-yarder.