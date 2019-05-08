SMU tight end Hunter Thedford has entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal.

Thedford confirmed the news with HillTopics Wednesday morning.

The 6-foot-6 tight end out of Comanche played on both sides of the football during his time at SMU, mostly seeing action on special teams after a redshirt season in 2015. He recorded a career-high two tackles against TCU in 2016, his redshirt freshman season.

Last year, Theford caught three passes for 36 yards and saw action in all of SMU's games. Against Navy, Thedford made perhaps the biggest play of his SMU career, catching a pass from Ben Hicks on a two-point conversion that clinched the game for the Mustangs.