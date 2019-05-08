SMU TE Hunter Thedford enters transfer portal
SMU tight end Hunter Thedford has entered his name into the NCAA's transfer portal.
Thedford confirmed the news with HillTopics Wednesday morning.
The 6-foot-6 tight end out of Comanche played on both sides of the football during his time at SMU, mostly seeing action on special teams after a redshirt season in 2015. He recorded a career-high two tackles against TCU in 2016, his redshirt freshman season.
Last year, Theford caught three passes for 36 yards and saw action in all of SMU's games. Against Navy, Thedford made perhaps the biggest play of his SMU career, catching a pass from Ben Hicks on a two-point conversion that clinched the game for the Mustangs.
SMU converts the 2 point conversion to defeat Navy in Overtime 31-30. pic.twitter.com/iE6IZfWjDa— NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 22, 2018
With Thedford leaving, SMU's roster will only boast four tight ends in Ryan Becker, Corey Rau, Ben Redding and Kylen Granson. Redding and Becker both saw significant game action last season, while Rau saw the field on special teams.
Granson, however, could take Thedford's spot. The Rice transfer was moved to tight end and looked comfortable at the position during spring practice. He played receiver at Rice and boats solid hands and athleticism.
Thedford is one of a number of SMU players leaving the program. Hicks, Brandon Benson, Mikial Onu and offensive lineman Bryce Wilds all entered their names into the NCAA's transfer portal following the season.