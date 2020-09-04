In a sudden turn of events before the start of the weekend, the Battle for the Iron Skillet between SMU and TCU is now a no-go -- at least for next week.

TCU director of intercollegiate athletics Jeremiah Donati released a statement Friday afternoon announcing the postponement of the Sept. 11 matchup pitting the Mustangs and the Horned Frogs. Donati said in the release that members of the TCU roster and staff tested positive for COVID-19.

"In the course of following CDC guidelines and our aggressive testing and contact tracing strategy, we discovered that some student-athletes and support staff in our football program have tested positive for COVID-19," Donati said in a statement. "Those individuals were notified immediately and are currently abiding by CDC protocols"