SMU-TCU game, set for Sept. 11, now postponed
Positive COVID-19 cases have forced the postponement of the SMU-TCU game.
In a sudden turn of events before the start of the weekend, the Battle for the Iron Skillet between SMU and TCU is now a no-go -- at least for next week.
TCU director of intercollegiate athletics Jeremiah Donati released a statement Friday afternoon announcing the postponement of the Sept. 11 matchup pitting the Mustangs and the Horned Frogs. Donati said in the release that members of the TCU roster and staff tested positive for COVID-19.
"In the course of following CDC guidelines and our aggressive testing and contact tracing strategy, we discovered that some student-athletes and support staff in our football program have tested positive for COVID-19," Donati said in a statement. "Those individuals were notified immediately and are currently abiding by CDC protocols"
TCU vs. SMU game update. 🏈👇🏼#GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/RBWloCuUJh— Jeremiah Donati (@JDonati_TCU) September 4, 2020
Donati added that no one is facing serious health issues at this time. Donati said the programs have agreed to monitor potential dates throughout the season to where the game can be made up.
"Everyone's health and safety remains our top priority," Donati said.
SMU and TCU were expected to play in the 100th rendition of the Iron Skillet matchup next Friday. The game originally was set to play at Gerald J. Ford Stadium, but because of COVID-19, and with the Big 12 ruling to play a conference-only schedule with only one nonconference home game, SMU agreed to play the game in Fort Worth.