For North Richland Hills, Texas, three-star athlete CJ Baskerville, recruiting has been a steady trickle. Since March, he's received offers from Houston, Duke, Syracuse, San Diego State and North Texas.

Baskerville is nearing double-figure offers, and he added SMU to his list back in late January. The 6-2, 194-pound Richland High School athlete since has heard from a few members of the SMU coaching staff.

Frequently, in fact.