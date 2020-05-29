SMU target CJ Baskerville updates recruiting, talks interest
For North Richland Hills, Texas, three-star athlete CJ Baskerville, recruiting has been a steady trickle. Since March, he's received offers from Houston, Duke, Syracuse, San Diego State and North Texas.
Baskerville is nearing double-figure offers, and he added SMU to his list back in late January. The 6-2, 194-pound Richland High School athlete since has heard from a few members of the SMU coaching staff.
Frequently, in fact.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news