SMU has landed 17 commitments since June and is squarely in the mix for No. 18 sometime in the next week.

Three-star Texas cornerback Brandon Crossley will make his commitment on Friday, Aug. 10. SMU is one of three finalists along with Texas Tech and TCU.

For what it's worth, the Mustangs were the first of the in-state programs to extend Crossley a scholarship offer.

The 6-foot, 165-pound prospect out of Little Elm (Texas) High School has visited all three Lone Star State campuses in recent months and the Mustangs have positioned themselves nicely to earn his commitment later this week.

As it stands today, SMU holds verbal pledges from four defensive backs in the 2019 class, including safeties Donald Clay Jr., Roderick Roberson Jr.and Ni'Kendrick Carter, and cornerback Xavier Gipson.

It's also worth noting that the SMU staff believes Carter will eventually grow into a pass-rushing outside linebacker.

Stick with The Hill Topics for more on Crossley's upcoming decision.