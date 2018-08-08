SMU target Brandon Crossley goes in-depth on finalists, upcoming decision
Three-star cornerback Brandon Crossley is nearing a decision. The Little Elm (Texas) product announced his top three schools on Tuesday and says he plans on committing Friday, Aug. 10. He’ll be cho...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news