A strong second half by No. 5 Houston resulted in the first loss of the season for the SMU men's basketball team Sunday night.

The Mustangs fell, 74-60, to the Cougars at Moody Coliseum. It was a game where SMU (6-1, 2-1 in AAC) were outscored, 42-27, in the second half by a gritty Houston team coming off its first loss of the season.

SMU led, 33-32, at the halftime break, but the Cougars (8-1, 3-1) opened the second half with a 10-0 run. A Justin Gorham layup gave Houston a 51-39 lead with 11:43 left to play.

The Mustangs rallied to trim the margin to four points after Kendric Davis scored on a layup at the 6:44 mark. Houston, however, stretched the lead to double figures roughly a minute and a half later and controlled the tempo for the remainder of the game.

One of the better rebounding teams in the country, Houston outrebounded SMU, 45-32. Gorham was dominant inside for the Cougars, finishing with a career-high 19 rebounds to go along with 11 points.

Davis led SMU for the night with 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Feron Hunt recorded a double-double, 12 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

Marcus Sasser had 17 points, and DeJon Jarreau had 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Cougars. Quentin Grimes matched Gorham's 11 points and also had five rebounds.

The Mustangs will look to bounce back on Thursday, as they host Cincinnati at Moody Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.