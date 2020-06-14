As he returns, Williams has two objectives in mind. First, as a grad transfer, he wants to be a voice for the younger athletes and a leader on and off the field.

Monday will be the first day for SMU's new defensive tackle to get acclimated to his new surroundings. Student-athletes will begin returning to campus Monday as part of a phased return plan.

A graduate transfer from Stanford, as well as a longtime starter in the Pac-12, Williams was named a preseason second-team All-Texas College selection for the 2020 season by Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine. It's nice recognition for someone who has yet to play a snap for his new team.

Before he could even put on SMU practice gear, defensive tackle Mike Williams comes to the Hilltop with a lot of expectation.

Thank GOD! Grateful for the people that paved the way to make this opportunity possible for me 🐎⬆️ S/O to my guy @EC_Graffix pic.twitter.com/BAFzuuC4sR

Exactly who is Uncle Julio? That is Williams' alter ego, so to speak. When the whistle blows, he is Mike Williams, a no-nonsense, all-gas-no-breaks defensive tackle. Someone who welcomes doubleteams for the good of his defense. Someone who makes quarterbacks and running backs his regular targets.

Off the field, it's a different story.

"If you want to see my personality, you're going to have to talk to me when I'm not playing," Williams said. "When you see Uncle Julio, it's me having fun with my boys and living life."

Williams said Uncle Julio could be the guy to show up to a non-football event living the glamorous life. He could be someone in the best clothes or the flashiest jewelry. He could be the guy who immediately becomes the life of the party.

Or, he could be the proverbial uncle who's there to give all of his young nephews much-needed advice. It simply depends on the day.

"There's no holding back," he said. "But really, it's just me being me. It's just me having fun."

While at Stanford, Williams started the last 25 games and finished the 2019 season with 24 tackles (six for loss), a sack and two quarterback hurries. The 6-2, 290-pound linemen committed to SMU in February and is immediately eligible to play as a graduate transfer.

Williams is expected to be an immediate impact player for an SMU team that lost a large group of contributors on the 2019 defensive line, including Delontae Scott, Zach Abercrumbia, Demerick Gary and Pono Davis. And he plans on being that type of player as the team prepares for the Sept. 5 season opener on the road at Texas State. But as players return to campus this week, look for Williams to get them better acquainted with his alter ego, as well. "Uncle Julio," he said. "I just want to have fun when I'm out there, and he likes to have fun."