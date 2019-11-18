News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-18 07:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

SMU set for 1st road test against Evansville

SMU will play Evansville in its first road test of the 2019-20 season Monday night.
SMU will play Evansville in its first road test of the 2019-20 season Monday night. (Damon Sayles)
Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
@DamonSayles
Managing Editor
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

The SMU Mustangs travel to Evansville tonight to face a team that beat the No. 1 team in the country last week.

Although it wasn't the sexiest win, Saturday's 80-63 victory over Jackson State fulfilled what the SMU men's basketball team wanted to do.

The Mustangs are trying to hold serve every game at Moody Coliseum. And so far, they're 3-0.

On Monday, SMU takes its game on the road for the first time this season -- and as of last week, it's considered a key road test. The Mustangs visit Evansville tonight to take on a Purple Aces team that upset No. 1 Kentucky, 67-64, at Kentucky's Rupp Arena last Tuesday.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}