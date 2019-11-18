Although it wasn't the sexiest win, Saturday's 80-63 victory over Jackson State fulfilled what the SMU men's basketball team wanted to do.

The Mustangs are trying to hold serve every game at Moody Coliseum. And so far, they're 3-0.

On Monday, SMU takes its game on the road for the first time this season -- and as of last week, it's considered a key road test. The Mustangs visit Evansville tonight to take on a Purple Aces team that upset No. 1 Kentucky, 67-64, at Kentucky's Rupp Arena last Tuesday.