The SMU coaches have been hard at work throughout the summer, piecing together the first full recruiting class under coach Sonny Dykes and his newly assembled staff. They have wasted little time finding talent as well.

The Mustangs hold 17 verbal commitments as of Aug. 7, which is good for the No. 50 group in the Rivals team rankings. That class ranks better than Power 5 programs such as Oklahoma State, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Illinois, Vanderbilt, Missouri and Rutgers, among others.

SMU's 2019 class breaks is comprised of 10 3-star prospects, many of whom have committed in the past two months. That's right. All of the team's 17 verbals have fallen into the class since the start of June, making for a rather eventful summer of recruiting.

The majority of the class hails from The Lone Star State, which is customary, with four others from neighboring Louisiana. The team is expecting even more momentum to continue over the course of August leading into Dykes' first season opener as the Mustangs' head coach.