Nine games into the American Athletic Conference season -- halfway through the conference schedule -- and two bullet points already have been established for the SMU men's basketball team.

One, the team has 16 wins -- one more than last year's team for the entire season.

Two, the team has matched its conference win total from last season.

But to call these bullet points "goals" would be misleading. The Mustangs (16-5, 6-3) have nine games left in their regular-season schedule, and they feel they have a lot more to show.