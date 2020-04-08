Looking at the offer sheet for Donovan Green, SMU's class of 2022 tight end target, it's a who's who of Power 5 programs.

Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M ... you name it name it, chances are, it is there. It is a list befitting of the Dickinson, Texas, standout who was a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American this past season.

Yet, there is one Group of 5 school on the list that continues to hang in the mix -- SMU.