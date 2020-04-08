News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-08 11:40:55 -0500') }} football

SMU remains an option for 2022 TE Donovan Green

Kevin Reynolds • TheHillTopics
Staff

Grouped with a ton of Power 5 offers, SMU sits tight -- and is holding strong -- in recruiting Dickinson 2022 tight end Donovan Green.

Looking at the offer sheet for Donovan Green, SMU's class of 2022 tight end target, it's a who's who of Power 5 programs.

Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M ... you name it name it, chances are, it is there. It is a list befitting of the Dickinson, Texas, standout who was a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American this past season.

Yet, there is one Group of 5 school on the list that continues to hang in the mix -- SMU.

