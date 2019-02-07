The SMU Mustangs announced their full 2019 football schedule Thursday.

SMU will play six home games and six away games. The team will start its season on Aug. 31 with an away game at Arkansas St. in Jonesboro. Home games versus North Texas and Texas State and a road game against TCU will round out the rest of the non-conference schedule.

The team will start its conference schedule on Sept. 28 at South Florida. The rest cross-division games this season will home games against Temple and East Carolina as well as an away game at Navy.

Other highlights include a Thursday night game at Houston on Oct. 24 and a season-ending game against Tulane on Nov. 30. Most notably, there are no Friday games.

The team will have a bye week during the week of October 12.