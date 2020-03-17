Recruiting may not be done in person for now, but it's still an ongoing process with college programs. Athletes are still getting offers, and coaches are still keeping an eye on targets who could potentially help their respective programs.

El Paso (Texas) Americas running back Aaron Dumas is inching toward double-digit offers, but his first came from SMU last April. It's an offer Dumas has never taken for granted and one that remains of high interest for the 5-9, 190-pound workhorse.