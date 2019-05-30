SMU picks up Arkansas transfer Calloway
Chad Morris is losing a player to his former school.
Arkansas cornerback Chevin Calloway announced Thursday that he is transferring to SMU. Calloway redshirted last season and recently earned his degree. He will be eligible next season.
New Chapter #blessed #PonyUpDallas 🐎❤️ pic.twitter.com/h907Zgm8rU— Chevin Calloway (@_chev1_) May 30, 2019
Calloway was a top-100 recruit coming out of Bishop Dunne in Dallas. As a true freshman in 2017, he played in all 12 of Arkansas' games, recording 10 tackles and two pass break ups.
As a sophomore, he started the first two games of the season before electing to sit out the remainder of the season for "personal reasons." In those two games, Calloway had seven tackles, a forced fumble and two recovered fumbles. He was able to take a redshirt year, meaning he will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Calloway will join a secondary that was banged up during the spring. It was one of SMU's weakest points heading into the season, so a player like Calloway could step in and make an immediate impact.
He could lock up the second cornerback position with a strong fall showing.