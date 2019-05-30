Arkansas cornerback Chevin Calloway announced Thursday that he is transferring to SMU. Calloway redshirted last season and recently earned his degree. He will be eligible next season.

Calloway was a top-100 recruit coming out of Bishop Dunne in Dallas. As a true freshman in 2017, he played in all 12 of Arkansas' games, recording 10 tackles and two pass break ups.

As a sophomore, he started the first two games of the season before electing to sit out the remainder of the season for "personal reasons." In those two games, Calloway had seven tackles, a forced fumble and two recovered fumbles. He was able to take a redshirt year, meaning he will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Calloway will join a secondary that was banged up during the spring. It was one of SMU's weakest points heading into the season, so a player like Calloway could step in and make an immediate impact.

He could lock up the second cornerback position with a strong fall showing.



