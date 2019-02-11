Just days after completing its 2019 class, Sonny Dykes and his staff took a big step in building the team's class of 2020. SMU held its junior day Saturday, extending several offers during the event. The team has continued to do so throughout the weekend, bringing the total numbers of players offered a scholarship over the weekend to 13 as of Monday afternoon. Here's a list of the players SMU offered:

OLB Jaqwondis Burns (Terrell HS)

Burns is a two-sport athlete from nearby Terrell. At 6-foot-3, and 195 pounds, he's the type of player who can defend in space against the spread. Burns holds seven offers and is starting to nab the attention of bigger schools, though most of his offers come from in-state programs. Baylor, Arizona and Oklahoma State are among the P5 schools vying for his services.

DB Karl Taylor (Midland Lee HS)

Karl Taylor, out of Midland Lee, can play both corner and safety. He picked up his SMU offer Sunday, a day after attending junior day. The west Texas product holds offers from North Texas and Houston and attended a Texas Tech junior day.

OT Nate Anderson (Frisco Reedy HS)

Another local kid, Nate Anderson, received a scholarship offer following the team's junior day. Anderson boasts a solid frame, standing 6-foot-5 and weighing in at 260 pounds. He has offers from TCU, Boston College, UNT and Tulsa.

TE Drake Dabney

Drake Dabney already holds an impressive list of offers and SMU became the latest school to work its way into the fold. The Houston product has an offer from his hometown team as well as offers from Arizona, Iowa State, Purdue, Vanderbilt and Louisville.

OL Kyree Miller (West Mesquite HS)

Big Kyree Miller already weighs more than 375 pounds and boasts a frame that's comparable to Danielson Ike's. SMU became the first FBS school to offer him, as he already held offers from Alcorn State and Lamar.

OL Marcus Smith (Stafford HS)

Another offensive lineman, Smith left Dallas with an offer. He is teammates with another SMU targeted in defensive end Robert Wooten, who visited as well. Smith has offers from conference rivals Tulsa and Houston.

OL Larry Moore (Ft. Bend Marshall HS)

SMU became the third school to offer the Fort Bend product, joining Tulsa and Louisiana Monroe. Moore is another prep product with an impressive frame, standing 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds.

WR Keith Miller III (The Colony HS)

Days after signing an impressive group of receivers, SMU got in on another one in Keith Miller III, from The Colony. Miller, a big-lanky receiver, the likes of which SMU doesn't have on its roster at this time, has 14 offers, many of which are from P5 schools. Colorado, Kansas State and Texas Tech are among them.

OL Addison Penn (Southlake Carroll HS)

Addison Penn started alongside Henry Mossberg in high school and could end up playing with his in college. He's currently listed as a center but has the size to play any position along the line. He holds six offers, but expect that number to grow.

OL Leke Asenuga (Fulshear HS)

Yet another offensive lineman, Leke Asenuga has the size to play guard and tackle. He holds offers Tulsa and Houston.

DL Sawyer Goram-Welch (Longview HS)

Switching things up, SMU offered Goram-Welch following signing day. He's a big interior presence who can stuff a gap. He holds offers from Louisiana Tech and Air Force.

OLB Cooper McDonald