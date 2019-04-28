SMU isn't done attempting to add to its 2019 roster.

Last week, the team extended an offer to Kansas JUCO product Juawan Treadwell, out of Independence CC in Kansas. Treadwell has played both safety positions at Independence. He redshirted in his first season on campus before playing last year.

He can graduate in the spring and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Treadwell's brother is former Ole Miss WR Laquon Treadwell.