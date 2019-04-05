SMU offers 2021 OK G Trey Alexander
Trey Alexander has quite a bit of basketball left to play before college, but he's already secured an SMU offer.
The 2021, 4-star guard picked up the offer Wednesday. It's his fifth offer so far. Alexander also holds offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Tulsa.
Alexander was a key part of a Heritage Hall team that won the Oklahoma state title in 2018.
SMU continues to recruit in the Sooner state. Both Ethan Chargois and Shake Milton came from there. In addition, Elijah Landrum, who transferred from SMU after his freshman season, was from Tulsa.