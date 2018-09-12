SMU dipped back into Louisiana to drop off two notable offers on Wednesday.

Rivals250 junior offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran and 2020 3-star wide receiver Reginald Johnson were both offered on Wednesday, per a source. Van Pran is a top-10 prospect in Louisiana in next year’s recruiting cycle, while Johnson — out of Southern Lab in Baton Rouge — is well-versed with SMU personnel assistant Chris Scott, who hails from the same area.

Van Pran already boasts an impressive offer sheet littered with SEC offers. The Warren Easton (La.) product has been most closely connected to Georgia, his first offer and a campus he visited to kick off September.

Johnson’s recruitment remains fully open. His biggest offer is from Texas A&M after camping there in the summertime. Johnson and teammate, 2021 receiver Theodore Knox, now claim SMU offers. SMU’s offense may push the needle, though, given his relationship with Coach Scott and the Mustangs’ ability to pry talented recruits from The Boot in the 2019 recruiting cycle.

SMU currently holds commitments from a quartet of Louisiana prospects in this current recruiting cycle: Donald Clay Jr., Jha’Quan Jackson, Ni’Kendrick Carter and Elijah Chatman. Clearly, the search for more in 2020 is already underway.