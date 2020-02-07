As each day passes, DeSoto 2021 defensive tackle Byron Murphy watches his recruiting stock rise. In a recruiting class where interior defensive linemen in Texas are valued, Murphy ranks as one of the best from the Lone Star State.

Currently, he's ranked the No. 50 player overall in the Rivals.com Texas Top 110 for the 2021 class. He's also ranked the No. 2 defensive tackle in Texas behind Marcus Burris, who some project to play defensive end in college.