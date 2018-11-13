SMU Football has a long history of producing NFL players and that tradition continues for the 2018 NFL season. From Super Bowl champions Emmanuel Sanders and Thomas Morstead to rookies Courtland Sutton, Justin Lawler, Trey Quinn and Evan Brown, there are currently 14 Mustangs on NFL rosters.



Take a look at how each Mustang performed in Week 10.

#31 Chris Banjo | S | New Orleans Saints

Banjo played a season-high 28 snaps, including 11 on defense, in New Orleans' 51-14 win over the Bengals. In the fourth quarter, Banjo blitzed and deflected an Andy Dalton pass that resulted in a Saints interception.

#68 Kelvin Beachum | T | New York Jets

For the 10th straight week, Beachum played every snap at left tackle for the Jets.

#11 Cole Beasley | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Beasley reached 3,000 career receiving yards Sunday night with four catches for 37 yards in the Cowboys' 27-20 win over the Eagles. Three of those catches came on Dallas scoring drives. Beasley leads the Cowboys with 40 catches, 403 yards and two touchdowns this season.

#67 Evan Brown | C | New York Giants

Brown was inactive for the Giants' 27-23 win over San Francisco.

#92 Margus Hunt | DT | Indianapolis Colts

Hunt had two tackles, including one for a loss, in the Colts' 29-26 win over the Jaguars. The Estonian lineman has a team-high seven tackles for loss this season.

#53 Justin Lawler | LB | Los Angeles Rams

Lawler played 11 special teams snaps in the Rams' 36-31 win over the Seahawks. At 9-1, Los Angeles has the best record in the NFC.

#61 Josh LeRibeus | G | New Orleans Saints

LeRibeus remained on the Saints' injured reserve during New Orleans' 51-14 win over the Bengals.

#42 Zach Line | FB | New Orleans Saints

Line had two carries for 13 yards in the Saints' 51-14 win over the Bengals. Both rushes resulted in first downs for New Orleans. At eight straight games, the Saints hold the league's longest win streak.

#6 Thomas Morstead | P | New Orleans Saints

With the Saints offense marching down the field all game, Morstead did not have to punt against the Bengals.

#14 Trey Quinn | WR | Washington Redskins

Quinn remained on Washington's injured reserve during the 16-3 win over Tampa Bay, but has been designated to return from IR by Washington and has begun to practice.

#17 Aldrick Robinson | WR | Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings were on a bye week.

#10 Emmanuel Sanders | WR | Denver Broncos

The Broncos were on a bye week.

#14 Courtland Sutton | WR | Denver Broncos

The Broncos were on a bye week.

#49 Zach Wood | LS | New Orleans Saints

Wood handled all of the long snapping duties for the Saints, guiding New Orleans to a perfect 3-for-3 on field goals and 6-for-6 on PAT attempts in a 51-14 win over the Bengals.