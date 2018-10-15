SMU Football has a long history of producing NFL players and that tradition continues for the 2018 NFL season. From Super Bowl champions Emmanuel Sanders and Thomas Morstead to rookies Courtland Sutton, Justin Lawler, Trey Quinn and Evan Brown, there are currently 14 Mustangs on NFL rosters.

Take a look at how each Mustang performed in Week 5.

#31 Chris Banjo | S | New Orleans Saints

The Saints were on their bye week, but remain in first place in the NFC South and hold the third-best record in the NFL at 4-1.

#68 Kelvin Beachum | T | New York Jets

For the sixth week in a row, Beachum played every snap at left tackle for the Jets. New York gained 374 yards of total offense en route to a 42-34 win over the Colts, their second straight win.

#11 Cole Beasley | WR | Dallas Cowboys

Beasley had a monster day for the Cowboys, catching nine passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-7 win over the Jaguars. David Helman of dallascowboys.com wrote about the receiver's big game.

#67 Evan Brown | C | New York Giants

Brown was inactive for the Giants' game against the Eagles.

#92 Margus Hunt | DT | Indianapolis Colts

Hunt missed the Colts' game against the Jets with a knee injury.

#53 Justin Lawler | LB | Los Angeles Rams

Lawler played on a season-high 27 snaps and recorded a tackle in the Rams' 23-20 win over the Broncos. Los Angeles holds the NFL's best record at 6-0.

#61 Josh LeRibeus | G | New Orleans Saints

#42 Zach Line | FB | New Orleans Saints

#6 Thomas Morstead | P | New Orleans Saints

#14 Trey Quinn | WR | Washington Redskins

Quinn remained on the Washington injured reserve.

#17 Aldrick Robinson | WR | Minnesota Vikings

Robinson played six snaps in the Vikings' 27-17 win over the Cardinals.

#10 Emmanuel Sanders | WR | Denver Broncos

Sanders had seven catches for 115 yards and a touchdown against the Rams. He clawed his way to a 22-yard touchdown, fighting through tacklers after catching a pass over the middle. Sanders leads Denver with 40 receptions and 501 yards this season, both top-10 marks in the NFL. The veteran also eclipsed 500 receptions for his career in the first quarter.

#14 Courtland Sutton | WR | Denver Broncos

Sutton reeled in three catches for 58 yards against the Rams. He is averaging 16.8 yards per catch this season, and his 218 total receiving yards rank fourth highest among NFL rookies.

#49 Zach Wood | LS | New Orleans Saints

#35 Taylor Reed | LB | Edmonton Eskimos

Reed remained on the Edmonton practice squad for the Eskimos' 34-19 win over the Ottawa Redblacks.