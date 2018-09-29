SMU’s victory over Houston Baptist yielded a large boom on the recruiting trail.

Keontae Burns, a 3-star receiver from Pittsburg, Texas, committed to the Mustangs in the aftermath of the 63-27 win. Burns is the 19th member of SMU’s 2019 recruiting class and the third wide receiver.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder picked the Mustangs over offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Arizona and Arkansas State, among others.

Former SMU coach Chad Morris, now at Arkansas, continued to recruit Burns at his new SEC venue. However, the first-year PonyUp staff was able to maintain momentum with the Texas native.