



SMU has made its move for one of the state’s fastest-rising juniors.

On Wednesday night, the SMU staff extended an offer to 3-star wide receiver Jay Wilkerson. The 6-foot-1, 160-pounder out of Heritage (Texas) High School has previously been offered by Texas Tech and Tulsa.

Wilkerson is the 10th wide receiver to add an offer from SMU in the 2020 class. He’s the seventh out of the Lone Star State.

The Mustangs have yet to nab a commitment in their 2020 recruiting class