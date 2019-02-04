SMU loses JUCO DB Damarion Williams to Houston
Call it a change of plans.
JUCO DB Damarion Williams has enrolled at Houston, just weeks after he committed to SMU. Joseph Duarte of The Houston Chronicle was the first to break the news.
Houston announces addition of 7 players: defensive linemen Taures Payne and Olivier Charles-Pierre, cornerback Damarion Williams, linebacker Terrance Edgeston, quarterback Logan Holgorsen and safeties Jordan Moore and Thabo Mwaniki.— Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) January 28, 2019
Williams was the second JUCO defensive back to commit to SMU in the 2018-2019 recruiting cycle. He chose SMU over offers from 12 different schools.
Williams will be eligible immediately at Houston, where he will play under first-year head coach Dana Holgerson, who left West Virginia to take the Houston job.
SMU will have a chance to exact its revenge on Williams when the Mustangs travel to Houston next season.