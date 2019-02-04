JUCO DB Damarion Williams has enrolled at Houston, just weeks after he committed to SMU . Joseph Duarte of The Houston Chronicle was the first to break the news.

Houston announces addition of 7 players: defensive linemen Taures Payne and Olivier Charles-Pierre, cornerback Damarion Williams, linebacker Terrance Edgeston, quarterback Logan Holgorsen and safeties Jordan Moore and Thabo Mwaniki.

Williams was the second JUCO defensive back to commit to SMU in the 2018-2019 recruiting cycle. He chose SMU over offers from 12 different schools.

Williams will be eligible immediately at Houston, where he will play under first-year head coach Dana Holgerson, who left West Virginia to take the Houston job.

SMU will have a chance to exact its revenge on Williams when the Mustangs travel to Houston next season.