SMU loses JUCO DB Damarion Williams to Houston

Call it a change of plans.

JUCO DB Damarion Williams has enrolled at Houston, just weeks after he committed to SMU. Joseph Duarte of The Houston Chronicle was the first to break the news.

Williams was the second JUCO defensive back to commit to SMU in the 2018-2019 recruiting cycle. He chose SMU over offers from 12 different schools.

Williams will be eligible immediately at Houston, where he will play under first-year head coach Dana Holgerson, who left West Virginia to take the Houston job.

SMU will have a chance to exact its revenge on Williams when the Mustangs travel to Houston next season.

