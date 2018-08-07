Former Kansas offensive lineman Larry Hughes has joined the SMU football team as a graduate transfer, a source confirmed to The Hill Topics.

Hughes has one year of eligibility left. He made 16 starts in three years as a Jayhawk, including two last season. He played several positions along the line, including guard and tackle.

He will step into a crowded offensive line that could use an older starter to shore up its holes. It's unclear where exactly he'll fit into SMU's offense.

It'll be a homecoming of sorts for Hughes -- he's from nearby Carrollton, Texas.



