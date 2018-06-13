Ticker
SMU Lands DB Roderick Roberson

Greg Powers • TheHillTopics.com
Staff Writer

Roderick Roberson Jr., a 5-foot-11, 167-pound defensive back from Royse City (Texas) announced his commitment to SMU on Twitter.

"I am blessed to say I am committed to Southern Methodist University," Roberson exclaimed!

"It is the perfect fit for me. Right at home, great environment, and a place where I can go to the next level."

Roberson recently took two visits to the SMU campus and then a return trip for the SMU camp.

Roberson felt comfortable on The Hilltop and his parents loved the "educational opportunities" that Mustangs will offer their son.

On the field, Roberson is a versatile defensive back, who could play multiple roles.

"My strengths as an player start with my tackling and how I can cover the whole field," Roberson said of his top attributes.

{{ article.author_name }}