SMU Lands DB Roderick Roberson
Roderick Roberson Jr., a 5-foot-11, 167-pound defensive back from Royse City (Texas) announced his commitment to SMU on Twitter.
"I am blessed to say I am committed to Southern Methodist University," Roberson exclaimed!
"It is the perfect fit for me. Right at home, great environment, and a place where I can go to the next level."
Roberson recently took two visits to the SMU campus and then a return trip for the SMU camp.
Roberson felt comfortable on The Hilltop and his parents loved the "educational opportunities" that Mustangs will offer their son.
On the field, Roberson is a versatile defensive back, who could play multiple roles.
"My strengths as an player start with my tackling and how I can cover the whole field," Roberson said of his top attributes.