The Cedar Ridge product committed to SMU Friday, one of three players to do so. He is the first of the three to announce it publicly.

On Marcus Bryant' s birthday, the 2020 offensive tackle made a big decision about his future.

Bryant is yet another lineman that Sonny Dykes is bringing in to his 2020 class, which now numbers seven. Of those seven, six are offensive lineman.

Bryant is tall, standing 6-foot-6, but only weights close to 250 pounds. He's on the lighter end of a typical college offensive lineman, and will likely need to put on weight.

SMU has at least two recruits who will announce their commitments to the school shortly.