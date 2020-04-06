News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-06 12:44:14 -0500') }} football Edit

SMU in the race for Duncanville defensive sparkplug Jadarius Thursby

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

The versatility of Duncanville defender Jadarius Thursby has equated to eight offers. SMU is hoping to land the three-star sparkplug.

Duncanville defender Jadarius Thursby is the player some coaches would define simply as "a football player." And coaches on all levels know that general statement isn't considered a basic compliment.

Thursby lined up as a linebacker for Duncanville, despite resembling a defensive back at 5-11 and 195 pounds. He was an outstanding pass rusher and a sure-fire open-field tackler, and when his number was called, he reminded everyone that he was a reliable cover defender, as well.

In short, he did it all. And being "a football player" has resulted in Thursby weighing several options for his future as a college student-athlete.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}