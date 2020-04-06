SMU in the race for Duncanville defensive sparkplug Jadarius Thursby
The versatility of Duncanville defender Jadarius Thursby has equated to eight offers. SMU is hoping to land the three-star sparkplug.
Duncanville defender Jadarius Thursby is the player some coaches would define simply as "a football player." And coaches on all levels know that general statement isn't considered a basic compliment.
Thursby lined up as a linebacker for Duncanville, despite resembling a defensive back at 5-11 and 195 pounds. He was an outstanding pass rusher and a sure-fire open-field tackler, and when his number was called, he reminded everyone that he was a reliable cover defender, as well.
In short, he did it all. And being "a football player" has resulted in Thursby weighing several options for his future as a college student-athlete.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news