Duncanville defender Jadarius Thursby is the player some coaches would define simply as "a football player." And coaches on all levels know that general statement isn't considered a basic compliment.

Thursby lined up as a linebacker for Duncanville, despite resembling a defensive back at 5-11 and 195 pounds. He was an outstanding pass rusher and a sure-fire open-field tackler, and when his number was called, he reminded everyone that he was a reliable cover defender, as well.

In short, he did it all. And being "a football player" has resulted in Thursby weighing several options for his future as a college student-athlete.