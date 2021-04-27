The Dave Campbell's Texas Basketball All-Texas Awards were released on Monday, and one SMU player earned honors for his play in 2020-21.

Or ... three SMU players. All depending on how you're reading the article.

DCTB had SMU guard Kendric Davis as an All-Texas Second Team selection. DCTB also had Zach Nutall as a second-team guard and Michael Weathers as an All-Texas Third Team guard.

Nutall is transferring to SMU from Sam Houston State; Weathers is transferring to SMU from Texas Southern.

Davis finished the season as the AAC's leader in scoring and assists. He averaged 19 points, 7.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest. Davis was a first-team All-AAC selection and the only Division I player in the country to lead his respective league in both scoring and assists.

Davis is testing the NBA waters but has left the idea of returning to SMU wide open.