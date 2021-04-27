SMU hoops represented on DCTB All-Texas Awards
However you view the scenario, SMU was represented on the Dave Campbell's Texas Basketball All-Texas Awards. Some fans will say one Mustang was honored; others will say three.
The Dave Campbell's Texas Basketball All-Texas Awards were released on Monday, and one SMU player earned honors for his play in 2020-21.
Or ... three SMU players. All depending on how you're reading the article.
DCTB had SMU guard Kendric Davis as an All-Texas Second Team selection. DCTB also had Zach Nutall as a second-team guard and Michael Weathers as an All-Texas Third Team guard.
Nutall is transferring to SMU from Sam Houston State; Weathers is transferring to SMU from Texas Southern.
Davis finished the season as the AAC's leader in scoring and assists. He averaged 19 points, 7.6 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest. Davis was a first-team All-AAC selection and the only Division I player in the country to lead his respective league in both scoring and assists.
Davis is testing the NBA waters but has left the idea of returning to SMU wide open.
Nutall averaged 19.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for Sam Houston State and went on to be named the Southland Conference Player of the Year. He announced his plans to transfer to SMU earlier this month, and SMU basketball fans are hoping that he and Davis will have the opportunity to team up for the 2021-22 season.
Weathers averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for Texas Southern last season, and he was named the SWAC Newcomer of the Year after playing the previous season at Oklahoma State. He and his twin brother Marcus -- who played at Duquesne last season -- will reunite as teammates for the first time since 2017, when they started their college careers at Miami (Ohio).
Here's the full list of the DCTB All-Texas Award winners.
--------------------------------------------------------------