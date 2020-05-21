News More News
SMU hoops in good spot for 'versatile 2' in Duncanville's Damon Nicholas

Kevin Reynolds • TheHillTopics
Staff

SMU's basketball program has a few positives to two-guard Damon Nicholas, a three-star prospect out of Duncanville.

Fresh off a basketball clinic in Chicago back in December, Damon Nicholas had barely settled back into his house when he got the call that SMU offered him a scholarship.

The 2021 Duncanville, Texas, three-star product relaxed after that, feeling things were going in the right direction.

