SMU gunning for weekend recruiting wins -- again
Can the Mustangs have a big recruiting weekend similar to the one they had last week?
SMU's 2021 class literally doubled in size in a matter of six hours on May 1. The class added another skill-position player on Tuesday.
It was a momentous five days for SMU. Now, the Mustangs are hoping to do it all over again -- this time in a three-day span.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news