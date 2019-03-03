Jimmy Whitt will miss extended time with a shoulder injury, sources confirmed to HillTopics Sunday.

Whitt suffered the injury Wednesday against Cincinnati. He was in street clothes during Sunday's game.

Whitt started 27 games for SMU prior to Sunday. He was leading the team in minutes per game, rebounds per game, assists per game and steals per game. In 34 minutes he averaged 12 points, 4 assists and 6.6 rebounds.

His absence leaves SMU without a true point guard. Jahmal McMurray filled in at the position Sunday. He will need to shoulder more of a load going forward, as Whitt was second on the team in points per game.

Will Douglas saw minutes in the first half Sunday and could see more going forward now that Whitt is out. Douglas played a lot as a freshman but has rarely seen the court this season.