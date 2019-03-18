SMU point guard Jimmy Whitt will enter his name into consideration for the 2019 NBA draft, the redshirt junior announced on Twitter Monday.

After discussing with my coaches and family I have decided to enter my name into the NBA draft. I’m excited to see where this process takes me and want to say thank you to the fans for the love and support throughout this year #PonyUp

Whitt spent three years at SMU, having transferred from Arkansas following his freshman season. After redshirting during the 2016-2017 season, Whitt started each of the past two seasons, becoming a cornerstone of SMU's rotation after it lost several players to injury.

Whitt started all but one of SMU's games this season, averaging 12.3 points per game. He was the team's leader in assists per game with four, steals per game with 1.4 and minutes per game with 35. He also was tied for the team's lead in rebounds per game at 6.4.

Despite lacking a consistent 3-point shot, Whitt was a reliable secondary option as a scorer. He got to the rim well and was accurate in the midrange game. In both seasons at SMU, he finished with a 48.8 shooting percentage and shot better than 50 percent inside the 3-point line. He finished second in the conference in field goal percentage this season. Whitt also excelled on defense, where he recorded 103 career steals.

In SMU's last game, Whitt had one of his best performances against a conference opponent. He played all 40 minutes and had 24 points and 7 rebounds in a season-ending loss against a tough Cincinnati team.

Whitt's departure, if he chooses to stay in the draft, will leave SMU thin at guard. The team will lose Whitt, Nat Dixon and Jahmal McMurray to graduation, leaving it with very few options to lead the offense. SMU will return both CJ White and William Douglas, but both are unproven and Douglas, a former top recruit, has yet to impress in his two seasons on the Hilltop, shooting worse than 25 percent over the course of his career. It will also have recruits Emmanuel Bandoumel, Bryce Cook and Darius McBride coming in.

In addition, Tim Jankovich will be back at the helm, but he will be down Whitt, senior leader Jarrey Foster and leading scorer McMurray. Jankovich will have to find someone to step in and fill those roles next season.



