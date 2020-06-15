Feron Hunt wanted to test the NBA waters. He wanted to get as many opinions as possible before deciding whether or not he would turn pro.

The end result: Hunt is going to use at least one more season to develop his college game.

Hunt told The HillTopics on Monday that he is returning for his junior season. The 6-8 forward is coming off a sophomore season where he averaged 11.0 points and a team-best 6.7 rebounds for an SMU team that went 19-11.

"I feel good," Hunt told The HillTopics. "My goal was to get as much feedback as I can to see where I stood with the scouts so I can move forward with my game."

Hunt's decision came a little later in the day after news hit that guard CJ White had entered the NCAA transfer portal. He said his discussion to remain on campus stemmed from the uncertainty with pro workouts because of COVID-19, in addition to advice from a handful of pro scouts and representatives.

"That's where I feel I'd be my best," Hunt said of SMU.

Hunt made 56% of his shots last season, many of which came in highlight dunk form. His athleticism made him fun to watch, and the addition of point guard Kendric Davis made for a 1-2 punch capable of ESPN-highlight potential each game.

Hunt, in two seasons at SMU, is averaging 9.2 points and 6.5 rebounds. He's played in 62 games altogether.

SMU now awaits the decision of forward Isiaha Mike, who also decided to enter his name in the NBA Draft earlier this spring. If Mike chooses to return, the Mustangs will return nearly all of their offense from last season.