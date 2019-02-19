SMU football announced the dates of its spring practice slate Monday.

The Mustangs will practice eight times during the spring semester. The first practice will be on March 4 and they'll continue to practice each Monday and Friday, save for the week of March 11.

The team's final practice will be Monday, April 8. It will close off its spring schedule with the annual spring game on April 13 at Ford Stadium.

SMU will look to improve on its 5-7 record as it enters into its second season under coach Sonny Dykes.