Jahmal McMurray scored 24 points and made five 3-pointers, but his shooting wasn't enough to lift SMU past Houston Thursday night. That's because Houston shot even better, hitting 53 percent of its shots en route to a 90-79 victory Thursday night in Houston.

For the seventh time this season, SMU made more than 50 percent of its field goals, shooting 24 of 46 from the field. Behind the arc, SMU was even better, going 10-19 and improving on a dreadful three for 26 performance against Wichita State Sunday.

McMurray led the way with an efficient performance from the floor, making nine of 13 shots. Ethan Chargois and Isiaha Mike added 21 and 15 respectively.

But what the Mustangs did well, Houston did better. The team shot 53.1 percent from the floor and attempted 64 field goals. But where the Cougars really thrived was on the offensive glass, where the team secured 13 rebounds. That led to 24 second chance points.

Houston's shooting advantage came from its ability to capitalize on second-chance points and SMU turnovers. Fourteen Mustang turnovers resulted in 22 points for Houston.

Even when the Cougars made mistakes, they were still able to mitigate the damage. While the team turned the ball over 11 times, it only allowed seven points off of turnovers. While SMU had 26 chances at the line and made 21 of its free throws, Houston came out unscathed.

Armoni Brooks continued to be a thorn in SMU's side. After he scored 19 points in SMU's first matchup against the Cougars, he topped that Thursday, scoring 20 points, making six 3-pointers and grabbing ten rebounds. For Corey Davis, it was much the same. He had 20 in that January matchup and nearly matched that output last night, scoring 17 points.

Big man Breaon Brady caused matchup issues with his 6-foot-8, 260-pound frame. The senior from Akron, OH made seven of eight shots and grabbed four offensive rebounds.

That was a theme all night. SMU just couldn't match Houston on the glass, finishing on the wrong side of a 10-rebound margin. That's been an issue for the Mustangs as of late -- the team has been outrebounded in its last four games.

Back in his hometown, Jarrey Foster scored eight points and snagged four rebounds. But he found himself in foul trouble and had issues with ball security, turning the ball over four times.

Jimmy Whitt missed his second-straight game with a shoulder injury.

SMU's loss was its 16th of the season. That matches the team's 2017-2018 total.