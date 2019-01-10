Foul trouble and a poor shooting performance by the SMU Mustangs led to the team’s first conference loss of the season, as UConn beat the Mustangs 76-64 in Storrs on Thursday.

UConn came into the game losers of its last three, but quickly showed that they had the ability to compete with the Mustangs, shooting efficiently in the first half to keep the score close. SMU led 20-17 with 9:29 left in the first half, but UConn began to cut into SMU’s lead, and eventually surpassed it.

This was due to the fact that several SMU players found themselves in foul trouble, among them Jimmy Whitt, Ethan Chargois and Isiaha Mike. Whitt’s absence was critical, because it allowed UConn’s leading scorer, Jalen Adams, to get going. Whitt had shut him down before he exited after picking up his second foul, but Adams sparked a run that saw the Huskies race into the half up 42-31.

With Whitt, Chargois and Mike on the bench, SMU struggled to get things going offensively. For leading scorer Jahmal McMurray, Connecticut's Gampel Pavilion has been a house of horrors. Last year, he made just one of 11 shots in a loss to the Huskies. On Thursday, he made more than one shot, but still struggled to be consistent, going 5-18 from the floor and 1-9 from long range. Nat Dixon, who has come off of the bench to score points for the Mustangs in several games, was cold too. He missed all three of his shots. And Jarrey Foster, still not 100 percent, hit just two of eight shots and was blocked three times inside.

All of this mean that SMU was trying to dig itself out of a hole in the second half, and it was just a battle it was not going to win. After Mike made a layup with just less than 12 minutes remaining, SMU found itself down just six. But an 3-pointer from Adams got the Huskies rolling again and soon their lead was back in the double-digits.

SMU falls to 11-5 (2-1) on the season. They’ll come back to Dallas Saturday to face Tulsa, who fell to Cincinnati 70-65 Thursday.