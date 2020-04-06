News More News
SMU enters the race for coveted Aledo 2022 DB Bryan Allen Jr.

Aledo safety Bryan Allen Jr. had an outstanding sophomore season, and he now has nearly 20 offers. SMU entered the race on Monday.

Aledo 2022 safety Bryan Allen Jr., as a sophomore, had the numbers that many seniors would produce -- in two seasons.

Finishing as the District 5-5A Division II Defensive Newcomer of the Year, Allen recorded 122 tackles, 80 of which were solo. He also had three interecptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries -- two of which were returned for touchdowns.

