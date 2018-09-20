The SMU Mustangs allowed 45 points to Michigan on the road last Saturday and allowed double-digit numbers for three of the four quarters of play. The first quarter ended at 0-0 as neither teams’ offenses seemed to be able to generate much production. That changed after the first half and while Michigan found its stride on the offensive side of the ball, SMU could not.

This makes it three consecutive games to open up the 2018 season under new head coach Sonny Dykes where the Mustangs have allowed over 42 points: 46 to UNT, 42 to TCU and 45 to Michigan. However, those scores may be somewhat misleading. TCU scored two touchdowns on defense and special teams, and scored after a long punt return set up a short field. North Texas scored on an interception return and a kick return. Michigan scored on an interception return and then once in garbage time. Take those drives away and SMU is allowing just 28 points per game. The defense is much improved, but the stats may not show it yet.

For the Mustangs, their offense has been anything but productive this season, making the defense’s job harder because it has to be on the field for longer amounts of time. This week the defense has the treat of having to prepare for the triple option attack of Navy, a team that thrives on ball control. SMU has struggled to defend the triple option in years past as the Naval Academy has won the last eight meetings.

The Navy offense currently is second in the nation in rushing yards per game with 358 yards per contest. An SMU defense that is statistically ranked 103rd in the country will have to change something this week if they expect to slow down an incredibly challenging offense to prepare for in Navy. However, if SMU can force some turnovers and give the offense good field position, the Mustangs could be on track to attempt to turn the season around.