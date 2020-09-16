Early Wednesday evening, The NCAA Division Council extended the recruiting dead period through Jan. 1, 2021. That means 2021 athletes -- committed or uncommitted -- won't get a chance to visit their schools of choice this year.

What does that mean for SMU basketball commit Jalen Smith? He committed to the Mustangs on Aug. 30 sight unseen and had plans of visiting the campus sometime this fall.

What does the news from the NCAA mean for the Orlando (Florida) Oak Ridge three-star point guard?