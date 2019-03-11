Feron Hunt played his best game in SMU's regular season finale.

The freshman forward scored 17 points and snagged 14 rebounds in SMU's 77-71 win over South Florida Sunday in Tampa. Because of the win, SMU will play Tulsa Thursday in the first round of the conference tournament.

Hunt's scoring output and rebound total were the highest of his career. His previous scoring high was 14 in SMU's loss to Wichita State.

Ethan Chargois led the team with 19 points. He finished the night with five rebounds. Jahmal McMurray and Isiaha Mike also scored in double figures.

SMU's win locks it in the tenth place spot in the conference. It will take on Tulsa Thursday at 7 P.M.



