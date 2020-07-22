SMU checks multiple boxes for 2023 WR 'Batman' Mitchell
Parish Episcopal School 2023 receiver Bruce "Batman" Mitchell is one of quarterback Preston Stone's many targets. He's had a productive spring and summer and is impressing scouts with his play.
On multiple occasions this spring and summer, Parish Episcopal School wide receiver Bruce Mitchell has been spotted working out wearing an SMU shirt. That's not by coincidence.
The rising prospect in the 2023 class isn't shy about his respect and adoration for SMU. Mitchell is a player who is very early in his recruiting process, but SMU has shown itself to be a school that checks all necessary boxes.
