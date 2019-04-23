SMU basketball will utilize the services of three transfers in the 2018-2019 season.

Forward Isiah Jasey and guards Darius McNeil and Tyson Jolly signed with the Mustangs during the team's spring signing day, head coach Tim Jankovich announced.

Jasey transferred to SMU from Texas A&M, where he played in 20 games. As a sophomore, he averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 rebounds over the course of five games.

"Isiah is a tremendous prospect that brings toughness, size, athleticism and skill. We think he will be a major factor for us in the years to come," head coach Tim Jankovich told SMUMustangs.com.

McNeil comes via Cal, where he was one of the team's most productive players over the past two seasons. A shoot-first guard, McNeil averaged more than 11 points per game in his two seasons at Cal.

"We could not be more excited about welcoming Darius to our program," Jankovich told the website. "He had two tremendous years in the Pac-12 and brings character, competitiveness, and experience to our team."

Jolly was a former Cal commit who was released from his letter of intent in 2016 before joining the Baylor Bears. He played in 20 games in Waco before transferring to Trinity Valley, where he averaged 22.6 points and 12.9 rebounds. Jolly was named an All-American after the season.

"He is a unique talent and a tremendous competitor," Jankovich told the website. "It is unusual to find someone who has the ability to help his team win in so many different ways."

Unless they are granted a waiver, McNeil and Jasey will have to sit out the 2018-2019 season.



