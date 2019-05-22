The SMU Mustangs scheduled two-game series with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2019 and 2020. CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein was the first to report the news.

Georgia and SMU will begin a home-and-home series next year in Athens, per release. Return game in Dallas in 20-21.

SMU will travel to Georgia in 2019 and play the team in Dallas in 2020. The 2019 game is set for Dec. 20.

Georgia is led by former Marquette coach Tom Crean. In his first season at Georgia, the team went 11-21.

SMU's non-conference schedule is shaping up to be a tough slate. The Mustangs scheduled a series with UNLV last week and face Georgetown in Dallas to finish a series that started last season.