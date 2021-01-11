It shouldn't be considered a must-win, but for the SMU men's basketball team, today's matchup against Temple has that feel.

Part of the reason is because the Mustangs (6-2, 2-2 in AAC), after winning their first two games and arguably playing like one of the three best teams in the American Athletic Conference, are now trying to bounce back from back-to- back losses. SMU today plays a Temple team that it beat, 79-71, on Dec. 30 in Philadelphia.