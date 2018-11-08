Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-08 11:44:14 -0600') }} football Edit

SMU basketball full of potential, question marks heading into season

Ub2mbigm2spdrz4hvp1x
SMU Athletics
Jacob Prothro • TheHillTopics.com
Staff

SMU basketball kicks off its season Thursday night with a game against Northwestern State. The Mustangs are coming off of a 17-16 season that saw the team fade during conference play. It’ll have to...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}