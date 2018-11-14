Call it a bounce back.

Two nights after losing to Southern Miss for SMU’s first home, non-conference loss under Tim Jankovich, the Mustangs beat Western Carolina 98-65 in Dallas Wednesday night. Key to the victory was SMU’s shooting. The Mustangs knocked down 56 percent of their shots and 47.6 percent from behind the arc. Against Southern Miss, those numbers were both 40 percent. Jahmal McMurray led the way for SMU with 34 points, his highest output as a Mustang. He was 14-17 from the floor and 5-7 from deep. Jimmy Whitt was SMU’s second-leading scorer, posting an efficient line of 14 points, five assists and four rebounds on six of 11 shooting. Ethan Chargois posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mustangs take on Lipscomb Saturday night in Moody. Tip off is at 6 P.M.