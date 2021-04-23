One of North Carolina's most consistent shooters -- a former Dallas-area player -- has agreed to play SMU basketball.
SMU basketball's 2021 class continues to grow, as the Mustangs added a long-distance threat with a familiar last name on Friday.
Tyler Lundblade was introduced as one of SMU's newcomers for the 2021-22 season. A 6-4, 185-pound shooting guard and a native of the Dallas area, Lundblade averaged 10.6 points and made 45% of his 3-point shots at Greensboro Day School this past season.
"Tyler is an outstanding competitor that will add toughness, physicality, and versatility to our team," SMU coach Tim Jankovich said in a statement. "He is an elite shooter with tremendous work ethic and character."
Lundblade's father, Kirk, played for SMU from 1980-84. The younger Lundblade played his first three high school seasons at Faith Christian School in Grapevine and was a TAPPS all-state guard.
Lundblade joins 2021 signees Jalen Smith, Zhuric Phelps and Stefan Todorovic on the newcomers list. SMU also will welcome the transfer trio of Southland Conference Player of the Year Zach Nutall (Sam Houston), all-Atlantic 10 selection Marcus Weathers (Duquesne) and SWAC Newcomer of the Year Michael Weathers (Texas Southern).
